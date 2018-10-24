Alzheimer’s Association hosts East Wenatchee town hall Posted by Communities, East Wenatchee, News | Comments Off on Alzheimer’s Association hosts East Wenatchee town hall Posted by Empire Press on Oct 24, 2018 in All Content

EAST WENATCHEE — The Alzheimer’s Association Washington State Chapter is hosting a town hall from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 50 Simon St. S.E.

This event is one of 14 being held across Washington and Northern Idaho to educate community members on the Washington state plan to address Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The state plan will help public and private sectors organize to address the growing population of diagnosed individuals in Washington. It addresses meeting the needs of caregivers, reducing stigma associated with dementia, raising awareness, increasing availability and affordability of long-term services and it also supports increasing the quality and availability of paid aides.

There is no cost to attend and registration is not required.

For more information, contact Carrie McBride at (206) 529-3880 or crmcbride@alz.org.