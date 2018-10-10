Blood drives announced in October

NCW — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month — the perfect time to give blood or platelets to support cancer patients and others.

The following area blood drives are among scheduled October:

Noon to 5 p.m., Oct. 18, Boys and Girls Club, 601 W. Cliff Ave., Brewster

Noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 21, Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 19, Pybus Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee

1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 29, Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 30, Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 31, Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth St., Wenatchee

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

Donors are encouraged to use the Red Cross RapidPass process to start the process online before scheduling an appointment or planning a walk-in donation.

For more information about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

To schedule an appointment, call the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767.