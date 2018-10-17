Chelan Fire & Rescue hosts open house Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Chelan Fire & Rescue hosts open house Posted by Empire Press on Oct 17, 2018 in All Content

CHELAN — Chelan Fire & Rescue Station 75 firefighters will host an open house Oct. 20 at 12041 South Lakeshore Road.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include tours of the fire station and an opportunity to learn more about the fire department and its services.

Fire engines, tenders and brush truck equipment will be on display and firefighters will be available to answer questions and discuss the work they do. Personnel from Chelan Emergency Medical Services, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Life Flight emergency air service will also be on hand.

A free lunch will be provided at noon.

For more information, visit chelan7.com.