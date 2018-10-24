Community learns about project

Mayor Royal DeVaney, Erlandsen project engineer Jeff Sutton and Byron Herrick look over drawings for the Walnut Street Reconstruction Project during an open house on Oct. 15. Marlene Peterson and Loyd Smith are in the background. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Mayor Royal DeVaney and staff hosted an open house Oct. 15 for the community to learn more about the upcoming Walnut Street Reconstruction Project slated to begin next spring.

Senior engineer Dave Dormier and project engineer Jeff Sutton, both with the Erlandsen Surveying, Planning and Engineering firm, were on hand at the town hall event to explain what will be taking place with the Walnut Street project. Erlandsen will be in charge of the project scheduled to start late next March or early April.

Waterville residents showed up to talk with Dormier and Sutton about how their property and street will be impacted.

Sutton explained that the main portion of the project will adjust some of the drainage issues on the street and to resurface the road. They will also be putting in new sidewalks and will be making all of the crosswalks handicapped accessible with ramps that are up to code.

The project will take about 45 to 60 days to complete. Many of the residents’ driveways will be resurfaced where there is gravel now.

The entire cost of the project will be paid for through the state Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) in Olympia.

For more information about the project, call town hall at 745-8871.