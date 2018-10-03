Community open house celebrates Pybus Event Center Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Community open house celebrates Pybus Event Center Posted by Empire Press on Oct 3, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — An open house and celebration for the newly remodeled LocalTel Event Center at Pybus Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6.

The free family-friendly event will feature behind-the-scenes tours of the event center and expanded meeting space, a brief program, face painting, a bouncy house, live music, merchandise and Pybus decal giveaways and cupcakes.

A free Pybus art print will be given to the first 100 people attending.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.