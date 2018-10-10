Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

Sept. 27

Rock Island, property: 100 block of Saunders Avenue, property that had been stolen in a number of thefts in the area was found in a yard. The property consisted of miscellaneous items that were determined to be not of a high value. There are no leads.

Sept. 28

Rock Island, theft: Rock Island Golf Course, a surveillance camera was taken from the gas pumps at the golf course. There are no suspects.

Palisades, littering: Palisades Road, a couch, mattress, television set and two freezers were left at the location. There are no suspects.

Bridgeport, suspicious: 1200 block of Fairview Avenue, a chunk of concrete was thrown at a window, but did not damage it. After hearing the sound of something hitting the window, the resident went outside to look and found the piece of concrete. She did not see anyone in the area.

Sept. 29

Bridgeport Bar, no injury accident: 10 block of Moe Road, residents heard a crash outside their residence and found that there was damage to the right rear of their vehicle. There were no witnesses. The deputy attempted to follow a trail of fluid from the scene of the accident, but lost the trail and was unable to locate a suspect vehicle.

Oct. 1

Rimrock, trespass: 200 block of Red Dun Court, a man started moving personal property into a residence and changed the door lock before money had changed hands or the contract for the property had been signed. He was charged with first degree trespassing and released.

Rock Island, vehicle theft: Penn Avenue and Douglas Street, a trailer was found missing. There are no suspects or leads.

Rock Island, drugs: Rock Island Drive, during a traffic stop a deputy smelled marijuana. The driver of the vehicle, who was under 21, was cited for underage possession of under 40 grams of marijuana and for third-degree driving while license suspended.

Oct. 3

Rimrock, trespass: 200 block of Red Dun Court, a property owner reported that a subject cited for trespassing on the property Oct. 1 had returned. When the deputy arrived, the subject had left, but returned later and the deputy contacted him. Larry Babcock, 57, of Rimrock, was charged with first-degree trespassing and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

Oct. 4

Bridgeport, disturbance: Bridgeport Marina RV Park, the sheriff’s office received a report of two men fighting at the location. The reporting party said one of the men had pulled a knife during the fight. The deputy was unable to locate the subjects and unable to contact the reporting party. Neighbors said that they witnessed two people running away as the deputy arrived. The deputy was unable to locate these people.

Mansfield, trespass: Road 5 N.E. and Road E N.E., a property owner witnessed a hunter shooting a deer on his property. The property owner had contacted the hunter and saw a buck in the back of the hunter’s truck that was not tagged. The hunter admitted to having been on private property for a brief time. The reporting party obtained the license plate of the truck. The deputy contacted the owner of the truck, who identified the person who had been hunting. Sheriff’s office personnel are in the process of investigating the trespassing and hunting violations.

Waterville, littering: S. Jameson Lake Road and Highway 2, the sheriff’s office received a complaint of vehicle parts dumped on the roadway. The deputy arrived at the location and found two piles of metal parts that appeared to belong to an Acura Integra. One of the piles was on the roadway. The VIN numbers had been removed from the metal parts, and the deputy was unable to locate any identifying numbers with the refuse. The road department was contacted to remove the debris.