Duvall elected to statewide board for county officials

WATERVILLE — Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall was recently elected to an at-large position on the board of trustees of the Washington Association of County Officials.

Duvall, one of three trustees elected, will serve a two-year term.

The election of the trustees as well as 2018-2019 executive officers took place at the association’s 60th annual conference and business meeting held Oct. 2-4 in Spokane.

The organization serves over 260 separately elected officials in all 39 of Washington state’s counties in legislative, education and communications efforts across a broad spectrum of subjects.