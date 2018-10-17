Family fun at Wings & Wheels

Logan Slatta, 4, of Wenatchee, looks in a 1972 Corvette owned by Jim A. Hill of East Wenatchee during the Town Toyota Wings and Wheels Festival Oct. 6. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

It was beautiful weather for the main day of the 16th annual Town Toyota Wings & Wheels Festival on Oct. 6. The four-day festival was held at Eastmont Community Park, Pangborn Memorial Airport and at the Red Apple Flyers Field near Pangborn in East Wenatchee.

A carnival opened the festival at Eastmont Community Park on Oct. 4.

On the afternoon of Oct. 5, a classic car cruise began from the park.

On Oct. 6, the park was filled with a large variety of classic cars. Many owners remained nearby ready to introduce their cars to those who were interested in more information. A swap meet was also held.

Music played at the grandstand and the children’s area in the middle of the park was filled with fun things for kids to do. These included rides on a fire truck and on a wagon train, nail painting, face painting, field games and much more.

A number of remote control aircraft enthusiasts also were displaying their models in the park, and these were a popular attraction. Sisters Galilea and Clarisa Gutierrez of Wenatchee were some of those who took interest in the planes.

Galilea Gutierrez said that she liked the planes because they were big, but not too big, and because they actually could move.

Classic cars also drew interest from people of all ages. Chevy Lupfer, 3, of Wenatchee was first nicknamed Chevy as a joke before he was born because his dad took a lot of time with cars. But Chevy ended up loving cars himself and the name stuck. Lupfer and his sister Ava had the chance to sit in a 1936 Ford Coupe owned by Bryan Vrakawa. Chevy enjoyed the chance to “steer” it.

The show provided a great chance for people to gain more information about classic cars.

Lee Jarolimek of Wenatchee brought his 1967 Camaro to the show for the first time. Bruce Mercer of Woodinville had also brought a Camaro and was able to explain many things to Jarolimek about the model. For example, Jarolimek had not previously been aware that his vehicle had a folding rear seat.

“It’s great to find these things and learn more about it,” Jarolimek said.

At the conclusion of the car show, an awards ceremony and drawings were held.

Meanwhile at the Red Apple Flyers Field near Pangborn Memorial Airport, club members flew their remote-controlled planes for fun and for the benefit of spectators.

At Pangborn Memorial Airport, the Spirit of Wenatchee — a flying replica of Miss Veedol which made the first non-stop flight across the northern Pacific Ocean in 1931 — took to the skies over the city for a Trans-Pacific reenactment and it was also on display at the airport during the afternoon.