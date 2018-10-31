Fire destroys motorhome near Orondo

Douglas County Fire District 4 firefighters put out a motorhome fire Oct. 25 north of Orondo. (Provided photo/DCFD4)

ORONDO — Fire destroyed a motorhome Oct. 25 on Highway 97, about 10 miles north of Orondo.

The Washington State Patrol reported that the 1997 motorhome was southbound around noon at milepost 222 when the fire started.

The vehicle was traveling along the highway when flames erupted out of the engine compartment in the back cabin, according to Douglas County Fire District 4 Chief Jim Oatey.

The two occupants — driver and passenger — pulled the 36-foot vehicle over and got out unharmed. They were able to unhitch a pickup being towed and move it clear of the fire undamaged.

Fire gutted the motorhome. The cause is under investigation.

Eight firefighters from DCFD4 in Orondo responded to the call and put the fire out wearing self-contained breathing apparatus that was necessary to protect them from toxins released by burning synthetic and plastic materials in the motorhome, Oatey said.

Firefighters were able to save a large number of personnel affects stored in compartments under the floor of the vehicle.

Highway 97 was closed in both directions for about 45 minutes.

Crews took extra precaution because inside the motorhome were rifles with ammunition and a full propane tank, according to the Washington State Patrol.

State Department of Transportation crews reduced traffic to a single lane around 1 p.m. before reopening the highway in both directions at 2:30 p.m.

— Some content from The Wenatchee World