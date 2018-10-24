Waterville traditions on Halloween

Charlotte Moreno and Eva Christman enjoy their hot dog dinner at the 2017 Gateway Ministries Halloween Party at United Lutheran Church. (Empire Press file photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Halloween is just around the corner, and that means that it is time for two important Waterville traditions: the Young Life Food Drive and the United Lutheran Church/Gateway Ministries Halloween Party.

Members of Waterville’s Young Life and Wyldlife groups will be distributing plastic bags on the front porches of every home in Waterville on Oct. 28.

Members of the two groups will come around town again from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 to collect bags full of non-perishable food items and toiletries from the front porches.

They then will bring the items to Waterville Food Bank where they will sort them into boxes for easy distribution there. This is the biggest local food drive of the year and is very important for restocking the shelves at Waterville’s Food Bank.

The United Lutheran Church/Gateway Ministries Halloween party will run from 5 to 8 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. A hot dog dinner and hot chocolate will be served, along with Halloween candy.

The party is a great place to go for either a break from trick-or-treating or for an alternative Halloween celebration. It is open to people of all ages.