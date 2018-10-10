Free lunch program for students

Shirley Daling, Vida Moreno and Jude Overby serve students free lunches on Sept. 28. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Free lunches are being provided to Waterville students each Friday during the school year from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Waterville Federated Church.

All Waterville students are invited to participate. Those who are attending without their parents must have a signed permission slip with them when they check in for lunch on their first visit. Permission slips will be kept on file for the school year so only one is needed for the initial visit. The church is located at 224 W. Ash St.

Jude Overby, organizer of the program, has been helping serve three meals a day, seven days a week in Wenatchee through the Lighthouse Ministries.

She felt that it would be a great outreach for the Waterville community to serve students on the day that there is no school, now that the school district has gone to a four-day week.

The meals began on Sept. 21 and so far six volunteers have served about 11 area students, according to Overby. Her hope is that, as this project grows, other groups in the area will join in and help with the meals by taking on a Friday and provide the food, serve it and just spend some quality time with the students.

Lunch served on Sept. 28 consisted of hotdogs, carrots, chips, apple slices, beans and Oreo cookies. Two students in attendance thought it was “awesome.”

Permission slips may be obtained at the school office, church office or online at watervillefederated.com. For more information, to donate or to help serve, contact Seth Normington at 745-8785 or Jude Overby at (425) 941-5246.