Friends of the East Wenatchee Library book sale Oct. 6-7

EAST WENATCHEE — Friends of the East Wenatchee Library will hold its annual book sale Oct. 6-7.

The fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Wenatchee Valley Mall.

Sale items will include hardback books, paperbacks, children’s books, CDs, DVDs and VHS tapes. Proceeds will help support the library’s summer reading program for children.

For more information, contact Eva Williams at 884-4446 or visit ncrl.org/locations/east-wenatchee-public-library.