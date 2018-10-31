Full Circle Theatre presents Sherlock Holmes spoof Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Full Circle Theatre presents Sherlock Holmes spoof Posted by Empire Press on Oct 31, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Full Circle Theatre Company presents Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles” Nov. 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24 at the Riverside Playhouse in Wenatchee.

The group will present its production at 8 p.m. each night.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles” is Doyle’s most celebrated Sherlock Holmes story given a funny makeover.

Tickets are $15.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit numericapac.org.