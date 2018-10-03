IRIS | Chelan’s ‘Happy Hens’ creating awareness of ‘soil-focused farming’

By Lars and Anne Clausen

This is the third in a series of eight stories featured ahead of the ninth annual NCW Community Success Summit, which IRIS (Initiative for Rural Innovation & Stewardship) is convening in Pateros on Nov. 15. This year’s event, “Pateros Strong,” will celebrate stories about our environment, community, and economy that are helping to connect and strengthen our region. For more information about the summit, to sample more stories on the Success Summit Story Exchange or to submit a story, visit irisncw.org.

Happy Hens in Chelan

What is the successful outcome?

We sell Happy Hen premier eggs in five stores in the Chelan Valley. We feed 600 hens on food waste collected from three restaurants, two breweries and two grocery stores reducing the amount of garbage going into the landfill. Scraps of the chicken feed are then mixed with the chicken manure and wood chips to generate soil-enriching compost that can be used in gardens.

What is the situation?

Local stores and restaurants had to find another source of eggs when Lauerman Farms in Waterville and Happy Hens in Manson went out of business in 2017. We already had 25 hens in our home garden, feeding on food scraps, laying eggs, and improving our soil, so we decided to scale up and help fill the need for locally-produced eggs. We built portable chicken caravans, installed electric poultry net to fence in their pasture and got a livestock guardian dog to protect them from predators. The 200 adult hens we bought started laying eggs immediately. We raised 400 chicks in 2017 that are now producing eggs.

What is the challenge?

Demand for our eggs is greater than our capacity to deliver them, so thankfully, sales is not a challenge. Creating and managing a zero-waste flock that enriches the soil and keeps the hens happy takes more effort on the input side, including traveling a daily route to pick up and deliver waste food and clean containers to our network of food source sites. On the output side, we have to pay attention to creating soil from the chicken droppings, food wastes and wood chips we secure from local tree service businesses. We are also challenged to manage ongoing chicken flock issues such as heat, cold and the lack of winter sunlight — all of which affect egg production.

What are the key activities?

Designing the infrastructure to support a “soil-centered” flock that produces a steady supply of eggs for market along with compost that goes into the garden.

Developing relationships with groceries and restaurants that supply food scraps, breweries that give us spent barley grain, and tree services that are happy to unload their wood chips.

Sharing the story with city council, schools, service organizations and local residents and increasing awareness of the benefits associated with soil-focused farming. For example, one acre of wheat feeds 30 chickens per year or seven people. Our food-scrap-flock frees up 20 acres of wheat that could instead feed 140 people.

Acting locally, thinking globally and imagining the future.

For more information, contact Lars and Anne Clausen at 885-2262.