IRIS | Goal of Give 10 campaign to leave a community legacy

By Jennifer Dolge

Community Foundation of NCW

This is the fourth in a series of eight stories featured ahead of the ninth annual NCW Community Success Summit, which IRIS (Initiative for Rural Innovation & Stewardship) is convening in Pateros on Nov. 15. This year’s event, “Pateros Strong,” will celebrate stories about our environment, community, and economy that are helping to connect and strengthen our region. For more information about the summit, to sample more stories on the Success Summit Story Exchange or to submit a story, visit irisncw.org.

What is the successful outcome?

The first year of the Give 10 campaign has shown success by: 1) increasing awareness about opportunities to leave a legacy for the community, and; 2) providing local nonprofits with the tools and resources to share with those that support their causes. We also know that while many people are private about their philanthropy, several individuals have said YES to Give 10 and have made plans to leave 10 percent of their will/estate to support local nonprofit organizations.

What is the situation?

The Community Foundation of NCW (CFNCW) manages a permanent, charitable endowment that supports nonprofit organizations in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties that aim to improve the quality of life in NCW. Currently, the $74 million endowment provides roughly $4 million each year that is disbursed to nonprofits across the region through grant-funding and capacity-building activities. Over the next two decades, our nation will see the largest surge of families passing on their assets to the next generation. CFNCW conducted a study to assess the potential impact if each of those individuals and families left 10 percent to endow charitable causes in NCW, directly or through the Community Foundation. The study showed that if everyone left 10 percent we would have $18 million more per year to support nonprofit work. That’s over four times the amount we disburse now. Imagine what our communities

would look like with those resources!

What is the challenge?

“What is a legacy? It’s planting seeds in a garden you never get to see,” as a line from Hamilton the Musical explains. The biggest challenge is inspiring people to think about the legacy they want to leave when they are gone. Primarily, families want to ensure their children are cared for and many may not feel that they have the means to leave a charitable gift. Legacy gifts are often the most important gift to an organization, as they help to provide long-term sustainability. Our goal is to help people realize that they can take care of their family and the causes they care about. Give 10 encourages all people to participate in supporting their community, regardless of wealth.

What are the key activities?

Arranged for a study to understand potential impact

Created an awareness campaign to include different types of media to reach people, including an inspirational video

Created a Planned Giving Toolkit for our partner nonprofits to begin sharing information about legacy gifts with people who care about their cause

Established relationships with professional advisors that can help their charitable clients

Jennifer Dolge is the director of donor services and communications for the Community Foundation of NCW. She can be reached at jennifer@cfncw.org.