IRIS | TLC keeps seniors in their homes

By Claudia Swenson

TLC for Seniors

What is the successful outcome?

The Tender Loving Care (TLC) for Seniors program has been in operation for eight months. Currently 25 volunteers care for 24 seniors. The program has enrolled 38 seniors, provided 351 visits (averaging two hours per visit), and driven 3,750 miles with many positive client outcomes documented.

What is the situation?

In 2015, citizens of Chelan and Manson began formal discussions around the needs of seniors and in-home and residential options in our valley. The community has only one assisted living facility after the loss of our nursing home in 2015. It was estimated that there were 2,223 seniors in the Chelan Valley — many with yearly incomes below $25,000 — with a 50 percent increase in seniors expected by 2030. Many of these individuals would not have resources to pay for “in-home care.” In 2016, a Senior Living Initiative summit was held attracting over 100 individuals. Focus groups helped identify the key components they valued for a proposed “campus of care” and “in-home services” for the Chelan/Manson area. The “in-home services” group has championed the TLC for Seniors program as well as a community nurse program. Studies show that non-medical visit programs for vulnerable seniors are associated with better health and reduced need for emergency and hospital services.

What is the challenge?

After the successful funding phase, the biggest challenges have been the integration of a “volunteer in-home service” into the care of seniors in the community. Numerous meetings with organizations providing senior services have been conducted. Efforts at recruiting seniors involved many community organizations, churches and senior center meetings. The most effective referrals have been within our “in-home services” group, the Chelan Valley Visiting Nurse and Health Homes coordinator. An initial joint meeting has been useful for our most complicated clients. Other good referrals have been from Chelan Valley Hope and the families of seniors.

What are the key activities?

The Senior Living Initiative discussions and summit in 2016 galvanized the community around the needs of seniors in the Chelan Valley. A repeat summit in the fall of 2018 will update everyone on our successes thus far and plans for the future with our community.

Key individuals in this effort include Amanda Ballou, Heritage Heights administrator; Kathi Fedor, concerned citizen and volunteer leader; Kathy Miller, Senior Meals and Aging & Adult Care; Mary Murphy, RN, MS, consultant and grant writer; Claudia Swenson, PharmD, TLC program coordinator; Michelle Jerome, RN, Chelan Valley community nurse; and Jill Milner, RN, Health Homes care coordinator.

Claudia Swenson is the program coordinator for the Tender Loving Care for Seniors program. She may be reached at tlcprogram4@gmail.com.