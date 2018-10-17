Listen to Joe Guimond at PybusPosted by Empire Press on Oct 17, 2018 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Listen to Joe Guimond at Pybus
WENATCHEE — Joe Guimond will perform at the next Friday Night Music event from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 at Pybus Market.
Guimond has performed for over 52 years and will take his listeners back to a time when “life wasn’t quite as complicated.” He also takes requests.
There is no cost to attend.
For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.