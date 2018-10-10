Provided by USDA Market News

Apples

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2017 SEASON (Oct. 4) — Demand moderate. Market steady. Cartons tray pack Washington Extra Fancy Fuji 72s $17-20, mostly $17-19; 80-88s $16-20, mostly $17-19; 100s $14-18, mostly $15-17; 113s $14-17, mostly $14-16. Granny Smith 72s $18-22; 80s $16-22, mostly $18-22; 88s $16-20, mostly $16-18; 100s $14-18, mostly $15-17; 113s $13-16, mostly $14-16; 125s $12-16, mostly $12-14.

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2018 SEASON (Oct. 4) — Demand moderate. Market steady. Cartons tray pack Washington Extra Fancy Red Delicious 72s $17-19, mostly $17-18; 80-125s $17-18. Golden Delicious 72s $26-28; 80-88s $22-26, mostly $23-25; 100s $18-22, mostly $20-22; 113s $17-20, mostly $18-20. Granny Smith 64s $22-26, mostly $22-23; 72s $22-26, mostly $22-23; 80s $21-24, mostly $21; 88s $20-24, mostly $20-21; 100s $19-20; 113s $18-20, mostly $19-20. Gala 64-72s $18-24, mostly $19-21; 80s $18-24, mostly $18-20; 88s $18-22, mostly $18-20; 100s $16-20, mostly $17-19; 113s $16-18; 125s $16-20, mostly $16-18. Honeycrisp 64s $50-60.90, mostly $52-56.90; 72s $50-60.90, mostly $52-56.90; 80s $50-60.90, mostly $53-57.90; 88s $50-60.90, mostly $53-57.90; 100s $45-52.90, mostly $48-52.90; 113s $40-48.90, mostly $40-44.90.

Pears

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2018 SEASON (Oct. 4) — Demand fairly good. Market steady. 4/5 bushel cartons wrapped U.S. One Bartlett 70-80s $26-30, mostly $27-29; 90s $24-28, mostly $25-27; 100s $22-26, mostly $23-25; 110s $20-24, mostly $20-22; 120s $18-22, mostly $19-21; 135s $16-20, mostly $18. Bosc 70-90s $28-30.90; 100s $26-30.90, mostly $26-28.90; 110s $24-28.90, mostly $24.

Dry Onions

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2018 SEASON (Oct. 4) — Demand moderate. Market steady. Yellow hybrid 50-lb sacks colossal $6.50-7, mostly $6.50; jumbo $5.50-6, mostly $5.50; medium $5-6, mostly $5.25-5.50. White 50-lb sacks jumbo $12-14; medium $10-12. Red Globe type 25-lb sacks jumbo $7-8, mostly $7; medium $6-7, mostly $6.

Potatoes

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2018 SEASON (Oct. 4) — Demand bales good, others moderate. Market steady. Russet Norkotah U.S. One baled 5 10-lb film bags non sz A $5-6, mostly $5.50; baled 10 5-lb film bags non sz A $6-7, mostly $6.50. 50-lb cartons 40s $8-9, mostly $8; 50-70s $8-10, mostly $8-9; 80-90s $8-11; 100s $8-11 U.S. Two 50-lb sacks 10-oz min $6-7.

Hay Report

MOSES LAKE (Oct. 5) — Tonnage this week: 5,070; last week: 8,000; last year: 3,250.

Compared to the week ending Sept. 28, domestic fourth and fifth cutting alfalfa steady in a light test. Export third cutting alfalfa steady. Trade slow to moderate with light demand from exporters, more interest was shown from dairies this week. Most exporters reported they were off the market this week. High testing alfalfa is in short supply. Retail/feed store steady.