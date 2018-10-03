Mike Bills returns for show at Pybus Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Mike Bills returns for show at Pybus Posted by Empire Press on Oct 3, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Take time for some music that’s sure to put a smile on your face. Local musician Mike Bills returns for a performance at Pybus Market’s Friday Night Music event from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5.

Bills performs a wide variety of musical styles on standard and slide guitar featuring jazz, pop, blues, country, reggae and funk.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.