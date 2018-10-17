MTW to present ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

WENATCHEE — Music Theatre of Wenatchee presents “Little Shop of Horrors,” its fall production, Oct. 18-20, 25-27 and Nov. 1-3 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. at the Riverside Playhouse in Wenatchee.

The Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical has been one of the most popular shows in the world for over 30 years.

Reserved seating tickets are $20.

To purchase tickets, call 663-ARTS or visit numericapac.org. For additional information, visit mtow.org.