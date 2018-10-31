Museum hosts program on Wenatchi fishing rights Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Museum hosts program on Wenatchi fishing rights Posted by Empire Press on Oct 31, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Native American historian E. Richard Hart will present a program on “Wenatchi Right to Fish” from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St.

Hart will speak about the current status of Wenatchi fishing rights on the Wenatchee River. His newest book “American Indian History On Trial: Historical Expertise in Tribal Litigation” includes information on the history of the Wenatchi fishing reservation and the Wenatchi trial for fishing rights. Hart will provide an update on the victory in federal court that the Wenatchi had for fishing rights.

The program will also include photos and a short video of a Wenatchi traditional song.

A $5 donation is requested at the door. Light refreshments will be available along with a no-host wine bar.

For more information, visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org or call 888-6240.