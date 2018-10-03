On Main Street | Highway 2 Brew

Owners Margaret and Sid Viebrock stand in front of the Highway 2 Brew coffee stand Sept. 23. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

This occasional column highlights business news in Waterville and in other Douglas County communities. If you have business news that you would like to appear in this column, email larsen.karen.y@gmail.com.

One of the challenges for a small town is keeping the main business sector full of thriving businesses. Vibrant businesses along Main Street have a synergistic effect, attracting more businesses and influencing people to stop as they drive through town. The town looks inviting and it looks like people care, thus influencing overall morale.

It can be necessary to take a hard look at the empty buildings and to try to find out what can be done to help fill them, but at times it is also important to take a look at what is going well. Highway 2 Brew opened in July of 2003. Before Margaret and Sid Viebrock bought the property and built the stand there, it was an abandoned gas station overgrown with weeds. What an eyesore at an important corner along Highway 2!

Now the stand is open seven days a week for the entire day. It is attractively decorated year around and the back of the stand property includes a nicely kept lawn, a pergola and tables where people can sit in to enjoy their food or drinks. The stand employs 12 local people, many of them teenagers, who have the chance to develop job skills close to home and to graduate from high school with not only a diploma, but also a solid recommendation letter.

The stand provides a convenient place for people to stop — as its parking area is wide enough for trucks and trailers — and it is right along the highway. It gives local people a place to buy their coffee, and many commuters along Highway 2 come to rely on it. Groups of motorcyclists find enough room to park and a nice place to hang out together for a while. Since 2014, the stand has also had an electric charging station, which is very helpful for locals with electric cars, as well as for travelers.

The Viebrocks are busy people. Margaret Viebrock is the WSU Douglas County extension director and Sid Viebrock is a wheat and cattle rancher, who has served on a number of state and national cattleman’s associations. The Viebrocks decided to open Highway 2 Brew in response to Waterville Chamber of Commerce discussion groups held in the early 2000s on the topic of how the town could revitalize its business core. They joke that they figured they already had wheat, cattle and an extension job; they might as well diversify a little more by adding coffee to the list.

They have managed it all by having a division of labor between the two of them and by hiring and training good staff. They stagger their hiring so that they always have a mixture of experienced and new employees. They look for people who are willing to stay with the business for at least several years.

They determined from the beginning to be consistent with their hours, even if business happens to be slow.

“It’s paid off because people can depend on us,” Margaret Viebrock said.

They also work continually to be consistent with their products. With so many employees it can be a challenge to get everyone to make the drinks the same way, but Viebrock insists that how the shots are pulled and how the milk is steamed needs to be the same every time, so that customers will get the drink they expect.

Viebrock also credits the town for the stand’s success. She said that business started out pretty slow as many locals didn’t know anything besides the standard cup of coffee.

“People took a chance with us and helped us be successful,” Viebrock said.

The stand is open from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The only day they close each year is for Christmas.

The shop has 55 flavors of syrup, which can be added to lattes, mochas, milkshakes and other drinks. Seasonal specialties include pumpkin spice, peppermint, pistachio and Peppermint Pattie. They also have eggnog available for making lattes and other drinks beginning in October. They make a Mexican mocha with dark chocolate and spices.

They always have a variety of sandwiches and baked goods. They sell Light Delight cookies, which are gluten and sugar free.

The Viebrocks are currently getting ready to change out their summer décor of flags and flowers, and replace it with fall décor of pumpkins, corn stalks and other fall decorations. They are still looking for old wheelbarrows to decorate the border of the stand property. Call Highway 2 Brew at 745-8406.

Halloween, Thanksgiving, and fall décor can be found in Signs Etcetera’s space at Auntie Bling’s Attique. Custom signs are a good Christmas gift. These can be ordered by contacting Kimberly Gormley through Facebook, at Gormley@nwi.net or by calling her at 745-8744. Now is a good time to start considering placing orders.

Waterville Auto Parts has a new tool display. They also have a selection to meet all your winter auto needs. They are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Knemeyers Eatery & Spirits has a menu with a great variety of foods plus specials. For a year now, they’ve offered their “Burger of the Week.” Each week it’s something new and different. This summer they added “BBQ Rib Dinner/Clam It Up Saturdays.” Ribs are the second and fourth Saturday of each month and clams the first and third Saturday.

Knemeyers homemade soups start the first of October. “Wild West Wednesday” will be a new feature with homemade chili every Wednesday. They will also have chili cheeseburgers and chili fries.

Beginning Oct. 4, Knemeyers will start a contest called “The Prize Wheel.” Customers can win discounts on food and drinks, apparel and other items. This will be held from the beginning of Thursday Night Football until 7:30 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Knemeyers has four televisions, so it is a great place to enjoy sports games. The restaurant offers family dining.

For a full menu and information about daily specials, see their website at knemeyers.com or follow them on Facebook.

The Waterville Historic Hotel is open and will offer rooms until the end of October. It will reopen again in April. They offer a variety of rooms and rates from basic to deluxe, and a large and small suite. The hotel is a smoke-free environment, and offers free WiFi and continental breakfast. For information on the “Hotel for Sale,” go to the website at watervillehotel.com.

The Blue Rooster is currently closed for walk-ins, but the facility is available to rent for special events. They also take orders for maple bars all year around, with a one week advance notice. Contact them by calling (509) 293-6070.

Starting Oct. 15 and running until the spring, the Coyote Pass Café will be closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays. On Fridays lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. The café will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for breakfast only. Saturdays will be the “I Make, You Bake” pizza day. Folks can call in anytime to order and pickup will be between 3 and 6 p.m.

Owner Eyvonne Loomis will be making calendars of her dinner specials. These will be available at the café and on Facebook. There will be a “mystery” chef once a month starting in November. So far, she has lined up a chef specializing in Asian cuisine, one in Italian cuisine and one in Mexican cuisine.

Coyote Pass Café can be reached at 888-4189.