Our Past | 1963: Free penicillin to combat rheumatic fever

When penicillin first began to be used experimentally in the early 1940s its effects seemed nothing short of miraculous. Patients who lingered between life and death quickly took a decisive step toward life after being given the drug.

Prior to the invention of penicillin, many infections were among the list of top fears, especially among parents of children. One of these infections was rheumatic fever, which could develop after a bout of strep throat or scarlet fever. The disease could cause permanent damage to the heart. It was, in fact, the leading cause of death in young people ages 5-20 in the U.S. during the 1920s, according to the article “Rheumatic Fever and Rheumatic Heart Disease, a Historical Perspective.” It was written by Rachel Hajar, M.D., of the Department of Cardiology, Heart Hospital, Hamad Medical Corporation, Doha, Qatar.

Penicillin enabled streptococcal infections to be stopped, thus preventing the development of rheumatic fever. Today rheumatic fever is rare in the developed world. As this article published in the Oct. 10, 1963 edition of the Waterville Empire-Press suggests, the fight against the condition was still a major public health focus in the 1960s.

Local Children Helped by Heart Association

The Washington State Heart Association this week reported that 13 residents of Douglas County received free penicillin during the fiscal year ending July 1, 1963.

The drugs were distributed under the rheumatic fever control program sponsored jointly by the Heart Association and the State Health Department. Penicillin is prescribed for rheumatic fever patients to prevent recurrence of this heart-damaging disease. Recipients must be referred by their physicians.

A total of 3,553 state residents received penicillin without charge during the past 12 months. Six hundred and fifty-seven patients were added to the rolls this year and 2,237 patients were discharged after conferences with their physicians. Jesse B. Spielholz, physician program administrator, said this represented “an intensive effort to review the caseload.”

Two-thirds of the patients on this program are under 21 years of age, the Heart Association said.

The Heart Association also provides a free magazine called “Happy Heart,” which suggests quiet pastimes for young rheumatic fever patients.