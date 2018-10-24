Pybus holding Halloween costume contest

WENATCHEE — The sixth annual Pybus Halloween Costume Contest will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 in the LocalTel Event Center.

Registration begins at 5 p.m. in the Pybus concourse with judging at 5:15 p.m. in the event center.

Prizes will be given in age divisions of up to 2 years, 3-7, and 8-12. There will also be a special division for three or more family members. There is no cost to participate.

All participants will receive free gelato, participation ribbons and healthy snacks. The top winner in each age division also receives a prize.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.