Rusty Relic antiques opens

Owner Charlene Knox stands among merchandise at the new Rusty Relic antique shop in Waterville on Oct. 19. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

A new shop has opened up in Waterville at 103 N. Chelan Ave. next to the former location of the Waterville Library. The shop, called Rusty Relic, is owned by Charlene Knox of Bridgeport.

Knox and her husband Michael moved to Bridgeport from Memphis, Tenn. in 2004. Charlene Knox had recently sold the flower shop in Tunica County, Miss. that had been her livelihood for the last five years.

Knox said that the idea of opening the antique shop came when she was talking with the lessee of the property, Marie Harding.

“I thought, well why not,” Knox said.

She added that she was looking for something to do in her retirement, and felt that an antique shop was just about right for her. She said she’s glad that unlike a florist, she won’t be selling a perishable product.

Knox loves Waterville and feels that the location on Highway 2 will be perfect for the antique shop.

Her shop is filled with home décor, antiques and a variety of vintage items.

In addition to these, Knox is selling her sewing products, primarily doll clothes at this point.

Later she plans to bring in umbrellas, neckties, aprons, scrub tops, wine bags, fabric footballs and infant clothing. She also may sell products handcrafted by other artisans.

The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The phone number is 423-8643.