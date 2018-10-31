Shocker girls conclude season

Waterville/Mansfield in action against Manson on Oct. 23. From left, are Sarah Mullen, Maycee Ward of Manson, Elizabeth Katovich, Codee Reid, Ariana Salcido and Megan Clausen of Manson. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville/Mansfield held its last volleyball match of the season on Oct. 23 against Manson. The Shockers lost 0-3.

The first set of the evening promised to be good for the Waterville/Mansfield varsity team as the score was tied 24-24, but the Trojans were able to get their last two points to win the set. Manson was a well-disciplined opponent. Scores for both the second and third sets favored the Trojans at 20-25.

The Shockers have shown improvement throughout the season in ball control, set-ups and spiking.

Shocker highlights include Ali Mires: 3 kills, 7 digs; Ariana Salcido: 5 aces, 8 kills, 8 digs; Claire Ashley: 5 digs; Codee Reid: 3 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Elizabeth Katovich: 1 kill, 1 dig; Makayla Kelley: 2 aces, 5 digs; Mckenna Gurnard: 2 digs; Meredith Mittelstaedt: 3 digs; and Sarah Mullen: 2 aces, 3 kills, 18 assists,13 digs.

Senior players Makayla Kelley, Ali Mires and Ariana Salcido, along with their families, were also honored as they concluded their last season as Shockers.

In a match with Oroville on Oct. 18, the Shockers came out ahead 3-0.

Waterville/Mansfield ended the regular season in CW2B League play 3-5, and 5-9 overall.

Brewster, Manson, Lake Roosevelt and Soap Lake represented the CW2B League at the District 5/6 2B tournament at Royal High School which concludes Nov. 1. The top five teams go on to the state tournament in Yakima.