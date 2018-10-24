Shocker gridders lose to Entiat

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

It was a cold evening for football on Oct. 12 and the Entiat Tigers made it colder for the Waterville/Mansfield Shockers winning the game 68-24.

The Tigers showed good football skills in their running and passing game with their spread-out offense. Halftime score was 52-0.

Running stats for the Shockers include August Koulouris: 9 runs for 33 yards; Jordan Draper: 12 runs for 94 yards; Evan Simmons: 6 runs for 18 yards; Payton Mulanax: 1 run for 3 yards; Brandon Murison: 5 runs for 29 yards; Anthony Ochoa: 2 runs for 43 yards; and Kaneem Island: 1 run for 6 yards.

The Tigers scored four touchdowns in the first quarter with three on running plays and one on a pass play of 25 yards. The Tigers had three running touchdowns in the second quarter. Entiat then had two touchdowns in the third quarter and one in the fourth quarter. The Shockers did not score until the third quarter with one running touchdown. Waterville/Mansfield had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter making two of the extra two point conversions for their final score of 24.

The evening also had great entertainment with 27 grade school student cheerleaders performing at halftime. This is an annual event hosted by the varsity cheer squad.

Head cheerleader coach Kaionni Deshazer said, “This year we only had girls participate, and so we jazzed it up a little more.”