Shockers play last home game

The Yakama Tribal Eagles are on defense during their game with Waterville/Mansfield on Oct. 19. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The night was just right for a good football game up on the plateau. And there was no shortage of good plays and scoring for both the Waterville/Mansfield Shockers and the Yakama Tribal Eagles on Oct. 19. Both teams were strongest on offense but the Shockers came up short, 66-86.

Statistics were not available for this issue.

It was Senior Night with it being the last home game this season for the Shockers. Players and managers honored, along with family members, were Braylen Bromiley, Angel Lucero, Anthony Ochoa, Travis Prey, Colin Poppie, Cody Deshazer, Thomas Moser, Marco Keech and Jordan Draper.

Senior cheerleaders Cithlali Chavez, Sara Martinez and Makayla Kelley and their families were also honored.