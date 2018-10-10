State Parks releases interactive online ADA recreation map Posted by News | Comments Off on State Parks releases interactive online ADA recreation map Posted by Empire Press on Oct 10, 2018 in All Content

OLYMPIA — Washington State Parks announces the recent launch of an interactive online recreation map specifically developed for people with disabilities.

Washington State Parks is committed to making outdoor recreation accessible to all people — from Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant campsites, to restrooms, trails and docks.

The new online tool helps people with disabilities find state parks with ADA features and facilities. With more than 90 state parks included in the map, visitors can search for several features and facilities, including trails, campsites, restrooms, docks, showers, cabins and more.

The map will be updated as more ADA facilities and features become available. To view the map, visit parks.state.wa.us/156/ADA-Recreation.