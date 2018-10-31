WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Symphony presents “Beethoven and Borodin,” the second concert of its 2018-19 season, at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2 in D major and Borodin’s “Heroic” Symphony No. 2 in B minor will be presented. Guest performer will be violinist Rachel Patrick, who has entertained concert-goers around the world.

Reserved seating tickets are $21-$40.

To purchase tickets, visit numericapac.org. For more information, visit wenatcheesymphony.org.