TEAMS Learning Center’s annual carnival is Oct. 13

WENATCHEE — TEAMS Learning Center will host its second annual carnival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13. The event will take place at the TEAMS Learning Center, 317 First St.

All ages are welcome, and the event will feature environmentally friendly vendor booths, story time with “Mother Earth,” L-Bow the Clown, food and games.

The event is free to access by the public. Prices may vary by booth as activities, games and food are available for purchase.

All proceeds will support the nonprofit early education drop-in center and its operations.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor, acquiring a booth or assisting with planning can call TEAMS executive director Joy Robertson at 860-5241.

