The times of blessed ignorance in our lives

By Ken Neher

Senior Moments

Have you ever taken a job without having any idea what you were getting into? I have — a lot.

The first time was a busboy job at a brand new Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Saloon.

The second time was as director of funding for the Church of the Brethren General Board.

The third was as executive director of Garden Terrace low-income senior apartments.

Would I have applied for the busboy job if I knew that it would lead to bussing, dishwashing, all night pie making, opening shifts, closing shifts, time in the kitchen as a cook, the franchise owner’s death in a plane crash, and all the fallout from that which ensued? Back then in 1972, I probably would have passed. But I enjoyed the whole six years, made many friends, and financed my habit of model trains and rockets. Blessed ignorance.

Would I have applied for a brand new position with the Elgin, Illinois office of the Church of the Brethren General Board without knowing the job title, or description, or salary, if I knew it was to become an 18 year commitment? If I had known I’d be on airplanes several times a month, if I had known my staff would be scattered in 5 states from Virginia to Washington state, if I had known I’d be asking people, a lot of people, for money and other commitments, if I had known I’d be writing newsletters and other materials, if I had known I’d be on several ecumenical committees and making offering materials for a number of denominations, if I had known I would be the director of stewardship and donor development, would I have ever applied for one of the greatest and most inspirational experiences of my life? Blessed ignorance.

And finally, would I have applied for the executive director position at Garden Terrace Low-Income Senior Apartments if I had known how much counseling I would need to do with residents, if I’d known how the residents’ health would become such a concern of mine, if I had known there was no list or database of donors, if had known how much we’d need to raise to repair or replace aging infrastructure, if I had known how few assisted living rooms are available to low-income seniors in this area, if I’d known about the constant worry I’d have about the rising costs of food, equipment, and labor that could force apartment prices above what our residents can afford? Well, two years in and I’d sign up again in a heartbeat! Blessed ignorance.

Two parting thoughts:

The divine works in mysterious ways, so say yes to opportunities that are revealed to you.

And, I have really come to enjoy the challenge that Senior Moments can bring to every day.

Kenneth E. Neher is executive director of the senior living community of Garden Terrace in Wenatchee.