Town Toyota Center celebrates 10 anniversary Posted by Empire Press on Oct 3, 2018

WENATCHEE — The month of October is a milestone for the Town Toyota Center with two events to mark its 10 years in operation.

On Oct. 6, a public open house will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will feature free ice skating in the main arena, cake and building tours. There will also be an opportunity to sign a 10-year banner to commemorate the event.

On Oct. 9, the “Taste of the Town Toyota Center” will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The program will include food, recognition of dignitaries and user groups, speakers and a video presentation. Reserved tickets are $45 per person. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 667-7847.

For more information, visit towntoyotacenter.com/10-year-anniversary.