USDA announces CCC lending rates for October
Posted by Empire Press on Oct 10, 2018

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Credit Corporation has announced interest rates for October. The CCC borrowing rate-based charge for October is 2.500 percent, up from 2.375 percent in September.

The interest rate for crop year commodity loans less than one year disbursed during October is 3.500 percent, up from 3.375 percent in September.

Interest rates for Farm Storage Facility Loans approved for October are as follows, with change noted from September: 2.750 percent with three-year loan terms, no change; 2.750 percent with five-year loan terms, no change; 2.875 percent with seven-year loan terms, no change; 2.875 percent with 10-year loan terms, no change; and 3.000 percent with 12-year loan terms, no change.

The loan rates set forth by the CCC help to stabilize the incomes of America’s farmers and ranchers, and ensure their continued operations.

For more information on loan eligibility and the application process, visit farmers.gov and search for “Commodity Credit Corporation.”