Shocker homecoming spirit

Henry Munson, Khole Suppes and Delanie Nelson carry a homecoming banner in the parade. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Shocker spirit was shown in a big way by K-12 students during a week of homecoming festivities Sept. 24-28.

The celebration began Monday with an all-school pep assembly.

During the week, staff members were challenged to decorate their doors to show “Shocker Pride.” Many community businesses also joined in by decorating their windows and doors to show their support.

School door decoration winners were “Beat the Billygoats,” by Melissa Flaget and Justin Grillo, first place; “Shocker Art Gallery,” by Gemma Normington, second place; and “Go Above & Beyond,” by Jill Moomaw, third place.

Each day of the week had a theme such as Redneck Day, ’80s Day and Spirit Day where the students dressed up in apparel and accessories appropriate to each theme.

Powder Puff and Buff Puff games were on Wednesday with Young Life selling mini-doughnuts. According to the Waterville Shockers Facebook page, “It was a great day to be a Shocker!”

Thursday was the homecoming parade with all the classes participating.

The line-up began with the senior royalty of Makayla Kelley and Cody Deshazer, Ali Mires and Angel Lucero, and Cithlali Chavez and Marco Keech. They were followed by the junior royalty, Jenny Capi and Jaime Marmolejo; sophomore royalty, Alex Poppie and August Koulouris; and freshmen royalty, Bailey Viebrock and Mateus Mullen. The respective classes followed with their own versions of “Shocker Pride.”

On Thursday evening the junior varsity and varsity girls played volleyball at home against Almira-Coulee-Hartline.

The week ended Friday evening with the homecoming football game against Pateros. The homecoming dance, with the theme “A Night in Paris,” was held Saturday evening at the school.