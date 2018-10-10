Waterville student receives Microsoft Office Specialist certification

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Meredith Mittelstaedt, a sophomore at Waterville High School, was named a certified Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) in PowerPoint on Sept. 19.

The certification helps students become college and career ready and can transfer into post-secondary credit. For anyone interested in pursuing the higher level Microsoft Office Specialist Expert and Microsoft Office Specialist Master certifications, becoming a certified Microsoft Office Specialist is a good entry point.

Holding MOS certification may earn an entry-level business employee as much as $16,000 more in annual salary than uncertified peers, according to Microsoft. The exams are designed to test a candidate’s ability to use a specific Office program in a way that’s more closely aligned with how they would use it every day.

According to Mittelstaedt, she took an online test lasting about an hour test along with other students from her computer applications class and was the only one to complete the test in the time allowed. Based on her score from the test, she received the MOS certification which will also give her some college credit.

Her teacher, Steven Knemeyer, explained that all of his students have the opportunity to complete these tests online to become certified in his classes. Mittelstaedt is the first one to receive certification so far.