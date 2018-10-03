Winners chosen for writing contest

Marie Bond and Gloria Bond pose with a copy of the skit “When All Danger of Frost is Past,” which was chosen as one of the winners in the Waterville Players writing contest. The skit was written by Gloria Bond and illustrated by Marie Bond. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Two winners have been chosen for the Waterville Players skit and play writing contest held this summer. They are Maiya Lester and Gloria Bond. Lester, an 11-year-old from Issaquah, wrote “Lost and Found.” Gloria Bond of Waterville wrote a sci-fi mystery called “When All Danger of Frost is Past.”

Waterville Players is planning performances of these skits plus an anti-bullying program with a dance and rap song aimed for children in grades K-2. The performances are scheduled for Nov. 16-18 at Waterville School.

Auditions will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at United Lutheran Church.

Practices for Lester’s skit will be held Oct. 13, 20, 27, Nov. 3 and 10 at United Lutheran Church. The times for the practices have yet to be determined.

Practices for Bond’s skit will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays from Oct. 15 to Nov. 14 at Waterville School. This is during the school’s “Genius Time.”

At the same time K-2 students will have the chance to take part in an anti-bullying curriculum with projects. They will also work on learning their dance and rap number.

The dress rehearsal for the entire program will be held on Nov. 15.

Information about the practices will be distributed at the school. More information can also be obtained by contacting Suzanne Robinson at 881-0611.