Women in Agriculture conference this Saturday

NCW — It’s almost time for this year’s Women in Agriculture Conference to be held Oct. 27.

The conference will offer women in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska a unique opportunity to gather in 34 different locations for a one-day event featuring knowledgeable speakers, inspiring stories, networking with other producers and practical advice for learning new skills.

Locally, the conference will be held at Confluence Technology Center, 285 Technology Way in Wenatchee, and at the WSU Extension Learning Center, 22 Nespelem/San Poil Street in Nespelem.

This year’s event with the theme “Pump Up Your Financial Fitness” covers the topic of strengthening your farm operation with a healthy cash flow.

Speakers will include Robin Reid, farm economist, and LaVell Taylor, farm analyst, both with Kansas State University; and Sarah Beth Aubrey, author, farmer and owner of Aubrey Coaching and Training. Each location will also have a local panel of women farmers who have been successful in their financial management methods. They will explain their best financial strategies and how they bring balance to their daily jobs and responsibilities.

This conference is designed for women who are farming, as well as new and aspiring farmers. Supporting spouses, students, interns or people who own an agriculture-related business are also welcome.

Registration is $35, and $20 for agriculture students, farm interns or members of FFA or 4-H. Advance registration includes light breakfast, lunch and conference materials. On-site registration on the day of the event will not include meals.

For more information or to register online, visit womeninag.wsu.edu.