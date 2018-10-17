World renown gospel choir to perform

WENATCHEE — The two-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir will perform at the Numerica Performing Arts Center on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The Soweto Gospel Choir was formed to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music. The 20-member choir draws on the best talent from the many churches in and around Soweto. Formed in 2002, the choir has traveled the world, recorded five albums, two DVDs, and has won countless awards in South Africa, the U.S and Australia. They have performed with some of the biggest names in music and for some of the most influential people in the world.

Tickets are $27-$31 for adults, $25-$29 for seniors, and $21-$25 for students.

For tickets and information, call 663-ARTS, visit numericapac.org or the Numerica PAC Box Office at the Stanley Civic Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.