Writers event at Sun Mountain on Oct. 27 Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News | Comments Off on Writers event at Sun Mountain on Oct. 27 Posted by Empire Press on Oct 10, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Write On The River will once again partner with Sun Mountain Lodge in Winthrop for a special evening of readings on Oct. 27 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The event will showcase work by local authors. Each participant will share their writing in any format or genre whether published or not.

The setting is casual and and there is no cost to participate. All writers, readers, friends, family and any other interested listeners are welcome to attend.

Space is limited for those reading. To reserve reading time, email info@writeontheriver.org before Oct. 20.

A special lodging package is also available for participants wishing to stay over. For more information, visit sunmountainlodge.com before Oct. 20.