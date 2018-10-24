Writing challenge during November

WENATCHEE — November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) and all writers are invited to participate.

NaNoWriMo is a fun approach to creative writing that is part writing boot camp and part social event. The event challenges participants to write 50,000 words — the length of a short novel — from Nov. 1-30.

NaNoWriMo is the largest writing event in the world and this year over 400,000 people worldwide are expected to take part.

A local launch party is planned for Nov. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wenatchee Public Library. There will also be several “write-ins” during the month at various locations throughout the Wenatchee Valley.

For more information, contact Cala Flamond, municipal liaison for the Wenatchee region, at (406) 270-5645 or cala.flamond@gmail.com. For additional information about National Novel Writing Month, visit nanowrimo.org.