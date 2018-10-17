WVC brings poets to campus Oct. 23

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College Visiting Writers Series will feature visiting and local writers for readings at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Grove Recital Hall on the WVC campus.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.

Mark Irwin is the author of nine collections of poetry, which include “A Passion According to Green” (2017), “American Urn: Selected Poems” (1987-2014), “Large White House Speaking” (2013), among others. His collection of essays, “Monster: Distortion, Abstraction, and Originality in Contemporary American Poetry,” was published in 2017. His poetry and essays have appeared in many literary magazines including The American Poetry Review, Harper’s, The Kenyon Review, The New York Times, and others. He is a professor in the doctorate in creative writing and literature program at the University of Southern California and lives in Los Angeles and Colorado.

Susan Rae Sampson is the author of “Book of Birds,” winner of the first chapbook contest conducted by the Wild Leek Press. Her poetry has been published in the Shark Reef and Floating Bridge literary journals. Her essays regarding life in the Wenatchee Valley have been published in The Wenatchee World and the Wenatchee Good Life magazine.

WVC English instructor Amy Carlson has written and published essays, has edited several travel anthologies for Travelers’ Tales, and recently published a middle grade fantasy novel entitled “Brother Beast.”

This event is sponsored by the Wenatchee Valley College English Department, Icicle Creek Center for the Arts and the WVC Foundation as part of its Community Appreciation Series.

Parking for the event is free in the MAC, Wells Hall, Wells House and Fifth Street visitor parking lots.

For more information, visit wvc.edu.