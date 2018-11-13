Audubon Society hosts ornithologist

WENATCHEE — The NCW Audubon Society will host a program by Dr. Bruce Beehler, noted ornithologist and author, from 7 to 9 pm. Nov. 15 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

Beehler will speak and present a slideshow featuring his field work. He is a research assistant of the Bird Division of the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History. He co-led a survey on biological diversity in 2005 to the Foja Mountains in Papua where a team of 11 scientists made a number of discoveries. Together with a team from “60 Minutes,” he returned in 2007, for the first ever filming of several of the species discovered.

A book signing will follow the presentation.

For more information, visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org or call 888-6240.