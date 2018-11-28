Bake sale back with new energy

Lily Ganica and Luz Covarrubias form rolls during the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Altar Society baking day Nov. 20. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Some of the members of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Altar Society were in the kitchen Nov. 20 to prepare white, whole wheat and cinnamon rolls for their Nov. 21 bake sale.

The group’s monthly bake sales were well known in the community up to about three years ago, when they were discontinued due to a lack of volunteers.

Now the group has recreated a crew, much bigger than the one they previously had. This includes some of the former crew, plus about as many younger women. The new group held their first sale in September and the pre-Thanksgiving sale was their second. They are thinking that they will hold about four sales per year.

Proceeds from the sales provide for altar supplies, church expenses and ministry expenses.

One of the new volunteers is Ann Haberman. Haberman said that as her children get older she is more able to give time to activities like the sales. She said she enjoys baking and likes the chance to spend time with the other women of the church.

Lily Ganica is another new volunteer. As she worked to form dough into balls for the rolls, Ganica said that she previously made doughnuts at Cider Works, so she comes to the effort with experience.

Luz Covarrubias was by her side helping to form rolls. She said that she enjoys the friendly atmosphere of the baking days and she likes to share her time with the church and to help others.

Peggy Stoddard, who recently retired, was working to weigh balls of dough in order to have equal amounts for each dozen rolls. The process of making the dough and baking the rolls involves quite a bit of learning and JoAn Baumgart, who has helped at the sales for about 20 years, was by her side for a while to help her make sure she got an accurate reading.

Asked what brought her to help, Stoddard said, “I retired so now I can help.”

Some of the continuing volunteers are Carolyn DeVaney, Baumgart, Kay O’Brien and Jackie Middendorf.

Baumgart thinks it is wonderful that there are new people to teach.

The group uses all of their former, well-loved recipes for the rolls.