Breakfast with Santa is beloved by all ages

By Natalie Marx

Waterville Cooperative Preschool

This year’s Breakfast with Santa fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Dec. 2 at the North Central Washington Fairgrounds Community Hall.

The breakfast begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa is hosted annually by the Waterville Cooperative Preschool. This event is the organization’s primary fundraiser and proceeds benefit the continued operations of the preschool.

The breakfast is a beloved community event enjoyed by people of all ages. During the event, there are several raffle items as well as a silent auction. The highlight of the occasion is the opportunity to meet with Santa!

Admission for the breakfast is as follows: $7 per person, $25 for a family of four (4), and children aged 5 and younger are free. Admission is at the door and raffle tickets will be sold at the venue.

The preschool is looking forward to seeing everyone at Breakfast with Santa and would like to thank everyone for their support of this event!

For more information, contact preschool teacher Sharon Long at watervillepreschool@gmail.com.

Natalie Marx is the advertising chair for the Waterville Cooperative Preschool’s 2018 Breakfast with Santa.