Breakfast with Santa to be held Dec. 2

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Cooperative Preschool’s annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser is right around the corner. The breakfast will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the NCW Fair Community Hall.

Breakfast includes casserole, yogurt, fruit, bacon, maple bars and biscuits and gravy.

Santa will be present and a photographer will be available to take photos of children with Santa.

There will be a silent auction and a raffle including gift baskets, a yard fountain, a smoker/barbecue and many other items.

The breakfast is $25 for a family of four and $7 per individual. Children ages 5 and under are free.

Proceeds are used for operating expenses so that the preschool can keep tuition affordable.

Admission is at the door and raffle tickets will be sold at the venue.