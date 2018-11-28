Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 6

Frosty the Snowman greets Jocelynn and Scout Leroue at the 2017 Waterville Christmas Tree Lighting event. This year’s festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 in the parking lot of North Cascades Bank. (Empire Press file photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be held at the North Cascades Bank parking lot at 6 p.m. on Dec. 6.

The ceremony, organized by the Waterville Main Street Association, will include music by Performing Brass, cookies and hot drinks for everyone, and the arrival of Frosty the Snowman. Frosty will be handing out candy canes to children and there will also be treat bags provided for the young ones.

This year, the Main Street Association hired A & G Brothers General Construction to help put the lights on the community tree, so they are ready to go.

For more information on the event, contact Main Street Association President Lisa Davies at (360) 391-2232.