Church holiday bazaar on Dec. 8

Shoppers look for unique and homemade gifts at last year’s Federated Church holiday bazaar. This year’s event will be held Dec. 8. (Empire Press file photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Federated Church will hold its annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8. The church is located at 220 W. Ash St.

Over 18 vendors will be on hand selling homemade crafts and gift items. In addition, raffle drawings will be held for gift certificates from many local businesses and a $200 gift card for Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee. Tickets are on sale now and will be sold at the event.

The bazaar is an opportunity for residents in the Waterville area and those beyond to meet and greet friends, shop for Christmas gifts and enjoy a delicious lunch provided by the ladies of the church. There will also be crafts for kids and everyone in attendance can enjoy a cup of coffee, hot chocolate and, of course, some wonderful Christmas cookies.

Funds raised from the bazaar go to the Federated Church for outreach services to the community and for ongoing programs for both adults and children throughout the year.

For more information about the bazaar or to purchase raffle tickets, call the church office at 745-8785.