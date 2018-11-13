Council moves forward with 2019 budget process

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Town Council at its Nov. 5 regular meeting held public hearings regarding the ad valorem tax and the preliminary budget for 2019.

The ad valorem tax raises the town’s levy on property taxes by the allowed 1 percent per year. Council approved the tax following the public hearing. The town’s total levy will be $195,752, up about $1,910 from 2018.

Council approved the preliminary budget and set the final budget hearing for Nov. 19.

At the Nov. 19 meeting, the winners of the annual budget cover contest will also be announced. Waterville School second-graders take part in the contest each year.

In other matters, Dawn Davies, director of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, attended the council meeting and presented the third quarter report ending Sept. 30. The report listed that one dog was surrendered by its owner, three stray cats were received, and four dogs and two cats were adopted from Waterville during that period.

She also said that the Humane Society would be contracting with a call center in order to offer 24-hour call answering service.

Davies explained the potential impacts of Senate Bill 6196 which would allow the Humane Society and other such nonprofit agencies to provide expanded veterinary services to low income households. Currently, agencies of this type are only allowed to provide discounted spay and neutering services. The bill is currently being considered by the state Senate.

The council authorized Mayor Royal DeVaney to sign a loan agreement between the town and the state Department of Ecology for a grant that will provide sewer collection improvements. The agreement awards the town $85,000 in 2019, half of which is a loan and half is a forgivable principal. The forgivable principal will be a grant as long as the town follows all the stipulations of the contract. The money will be used for design services and repair of the sewer lines.

The council authorized the town to publish a Notice of Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) for the Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) Walnut Street Reconstruction Project scheduled for 2019. The DNS and an environmental checklist for the project will be distributed to the appropriate agencies.

The Planning and Zoning Commission forwarded on Determinations of Nonsignificance regarding amendments to Title 17, which is the town’s zoning system, and the comprehensive plan and maps. The documents were published in the Nov. 8 Empire Press.

The commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in order to hear comments regarding the proposed changes. The changes will be forwarded to council in 2019 for approval.

The council reviewed a proposal from SBA Communications Corporation for a lump sum payment of $68,000 to replace the current cell tower lease for a 50-year telecommunications easement. The current agreement provides the town $5,082 per year. The council agreed that the offer was not to the town’s advantage.

The council voted unanimously to reappoint Randy Agnew, mayor of Rock Island, as a board member to the Greater Wenatchee Regional Events Center Public Facilities District. The board position represents Entiat, Waterville and Rock Island.

DeVaney said that he met with the Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) on Nov. 1. Based on statistics compiled by Countywide Solid Waste, Waterville is at the top of Douglas County communities in terms of recyclables collected per person.

The next council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19.