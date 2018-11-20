Douglas County preliminary budget hearing set for Dec. 3

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Douglas County commissioners have completed the preliminary budget for 2019 and have scheduled a public hearing regarding the budget for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in the commissioners’ chambers at the Douglas County Courthouse in Waterville.

The preliminary budget has been placed on file in the auditor’s office and the public may receive a copy from the Douglas County Auditor upon request. The phone number for the auditor’s office is 745-8527.

Chief accountant Karen Goodwin said that the county’s general fund is budgeted at $18,784,000, which is up about 1.19 million from the 2017 budget.

Goodwin said that on the revenue side, sales and property taxes have continued to be strong, and there is a good deal of new construction. The general fund is balanced in the preliminary budget.

The increase in the budget is due to union negotiated increases in compensation and an increase in additional requests from the various departments. These requests, amounting to about $718,000 this year, have not yet been approved by the commissioners.

Among the requests, the sheriff’s office has asked for two new positions, a position for emergency management and a drug task force deputy. The prosecutor’s office has asked for a new legal secretary.

The requests also include about $250,000 that will be reimbursed from grants from outside agencies.

The commissioners will decide on whether or not to approve these additional requests after the Dec. 3 public hearing.

The biggest project in the budget is the planned completion of the 19th Street Law and Justice Center next year. Project expenses are coming out of the Capital Projects Fund.

After adopting the preliminary budget, the commissioners will set a final budget hearing which will take place before the end of the year.